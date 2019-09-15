Jackson Lee: ‘Should Be an Investigation’ into FBI’s Kavanaugh Vetting

House Judiciary Committee member Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) on Sunday’s “Kasie DC” on MSNBC commented on the growing calls to impeach Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh after a new report claimed he pulled his pants down and thrust his penis at a female student during a college party.

Jackson Lee called for an investigation into the allegations to determine how extensive the FBI vetted Kavanaugh.

“I certainly believe there should be an investigation to determine … the level of the work of the FBI, how extensive was their review of those who provided information, did they receive the information, or were they limited on their investigation,” Jackson Lee stated. “So, that’s going to have to be determined. And there should be a process or is a process set up when there is a call for impeachment, and obviously, it has to be worked through the committee and then ultimately to the House of Representatives.”

