Dem Rep. Thompson on GOP Storming Hearing: Our Men Were ‘Acting Like a Frat Party’

Sunday on MSNBC’s “Kasie DC,” House Homeland Security Committee chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) voiced his displeasure with House members of the GOP successfully storming and shutting down a House Intelligence Committee hearing last week by entering the room where committee members were questioning the Defense Department’s Laura Cooper as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Thompson said the men were acting like they were at a “frat party” by ordering chicken wings and pizza and making a mess.

“These renegade members of Congress just decided to they’re going to ignore the rules, the oath of office they signed to protect this classified information and breach this facility,” Thompson recalled.

He continued, “I want you to understand. They ordered pizza. They ordered wings. It was just a mess. And here we are in a facility designed to manage secure, classified information. And our men [are] acting like a frat party.”

