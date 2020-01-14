Axelrod: Warren Was Strong — Biden Was Very ‘Low Energy’

Former Obama senior advisor David Axelrod during Tuesday’s CNN Democratic presidential debate coverage called former Vice President Joe Biden “low energy.”

Axelrod said, “I thought this was Elizabeth Warren’s best debate in several debates. She was consistent, strong, emphatic. I think she did what she came to do.”

He added, “As for the vice president, his closing was very, very strong. You wonder where that energy is throughout the debate. There were times when he seemed, you know, very much sort of low energy. And the debate itself we expected some fiery moments. There were some confrontations but for whatever reason, and it may be that people are uneasy in a race where people are well-liked, generally, to take on folks that might drive second choices away, drive the undecided away.”

