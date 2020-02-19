Watch: Every Dem Candidate But Sanders Leaves Door Open to Nominating Candidate Who Doesn’t Have Most Delegates

"Should the person with the most delegates at the end of this primary season be the nominee, even if they are short of a majority?" @MikeBloomberg @ewarren @JoeBiden @BernieSanders @PeteButtigieg @amyklobuchar weigh in Watch https://t.co/U4UZMHn7bF pic.twitter.com/B8yAI3YVGT

During Wednesday’s NBC News Democratic presidential debate, every candidate on the stage except for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) allowed for the possibility of the nomination going to the candidate who does not have the most delegates.

Moderator Chuck Todd asked, “Should the person with the most delegates at the end of this primary season be the nominee, even if they are short of a majority?”

All of the candidates except for Sanders suggested that the Democratic Party’s process should play itself out. Sanders responded, “Well, the process includes 500 superdelegates on the second ballot. So, I think that the will of the people should prevail.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett