MSNBC’s Wallace: Fox News Hosts Engaging in ‘Abhorrent’ Criticism of Fauci

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline,” host Nicolle Wallace criticized Fox News hosts for their opinions on White House Coronavirus task force member Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Wallace said, “Across several hours of Fox News last night, Trump’s most loyal defenders responded to the latest public health guidance by waging war on Tony Fauci.”

After playing a compilation of clips with hosts Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, and Laura Ingraham criticizing Fauci, Wallace said, “Keep in mind they all work at a network associated with Fox News Business, that had to remove some hosts for their coronavirus coverage. A member of Donald Trump’s own party, Liz Cheney tweeting this last night. ‘Dr. Fauci is one of the finest public servants we have ever had. He’s not a partisan. His only interest is saving lives. All Americans should be thanking him every day.’ A reminder to those who want to attack the scientists on the front lines of this battle, this isn’t politics. More than 1.3 million Americans infected and the nearly 84,000 moms, dads, grandparents and yes, children, lost in America.”

She continued, “I don’t know where to start with that Fox News montage, Fox has not just played with fire, but been singed with the reckless commentary of people on their air. In fact, new White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany was in the segment with Trish Regan. I believe it was coverage like that conversation that got Trish Regan sidelined. All of those hosts, I think, have touted unproven drugs for which there are now FDA warnings for a couple of them, and last night going after Tony Fauci, while it was predictable, was still an abhorrent and pretty brazenly political effort to see.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN