Cotton: We Should ‘Prioritize the Admission of Persecuted Hong Kongers to the United States’

During a speech on the Senate floor on Thursday, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) urged the Trump administration “to prioritize the admission of persecuted Hong Kongers to the United States through the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program” in order to help people in Hong Kong “flee the grasp of the Chinese Communist Party before it’s too late.”

Cotton said, “Today, I call upon the administration to prioritize the admission of persecuted Hong Kongers to the United States through the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program. In coordination with our allies, this action could save these brave Hong Kongers from a horrific fate under authoritarian Communist rule. While this refugee program has been abused in recent years, it has always served the noble purpose of allowing those who are truly oppressed by their governments to immigrate safely to the free world. And now it can be used again in this worthy cause to help noble Hong Kongers flee the grasp of the Chinese Communist Party before it’s too late.”

