Bubba Wallace on Handling of ‘Noose’ Incident: ‘At the End of the Day, I Wouldn’t Have Changed Anything’

In an interview that aired on Fox News on Saturday, NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace spoke about last week’s “noose” incident at the Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama.

A member of Wallace’s race team reported finding a noose at Wallace’s garage at the Talladega Superspeedway. However, after ginning up an international controversy, a further investigation determined it was a rope tied to be a pull for a garage door.

Wallace told Fox News Channel’s Jesse Watters if he had to do it all over again, he may have been more “proactive” in seeing the alleged noose for himself. However, he expressed no regret for his reaction to the information that he was presented.

“I think, you know, based on delivering or getting the facts delivered to me, the information delivered to me, you know, after the garage was closed maybe being a little bit more proactive and seeing it for myself in person to have a true understanding instead of hearing, you know, from others words, get an image for myself,” Wallace said. “But at the end of the day, I wouldn’t have changed anything. NASCAR, I felt like I did the right thing, you know, in the shape of a noose. It, in fact, was a noose. Everybody has seen the image now, so to say we would go back and do things differently, I don’t think so. Maybe word things differently? Yes, but I would – I would launch an investigation. I would have NASCAR or follow NASCAR’s judgment on it again.”

