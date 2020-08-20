McCarthy: How Can Biden ‘Not Even Mention’ Violence in Cities? – Portland and Chicago Are the Dem Agenda

During an interview on the Fox News Channel’s coverage of the 2020 Democratic National Convention on Thursday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said that in order to see the agenda of the 2020 Democratic presidential ticket of former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), you didn’t need to watch the convention, you can just watch “what’s happening every night in Portland and Chicago,” and wondered, “how could somebody running for president today not even mention what’s happening in these major cities, night after night after night?”

McCarthy said, [relevant remarks begin around 2:40] “[T]he American people didn’t need to watch the convention to know what a Biden-Harris-Pelosi agenda is, they should have simply watched what’s happening every night in Portland and Chicago, and how could somebody running for president today not even mention what’s happening in these major cities, night after night after night? This is coming from Joe Biden, who believes — he used to support law and order, and now he’s turned everything over and surrendered to the socialists, that he’s going to defund the police and actually raise our taxes. That’s the agenda that I heard throughout these four days.”

