Brooks on GA Law: People ‘Vote When They Want to Vote, Regardless of the Law’

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks reacted to Georgia’s election law by saying that the law is “political theater” and that people “vote when they want to vote, regardless of the law.”

Brooks criticized the law, saying, “There is no widespread voter fraud, so there’s no really — no problem to address.”

After listing other criticisms of the law, Brooks stated, “The one final thing I say, which is, I guess, good news, is that people have done research on this. And efforts to impose voter I.D. laws have relatively little effect on actual voting. On the other hand, efforts to expand absentee ballots have little effect on actual voting. And so people, it seems, according to the research, vote when they want to vote, regardless of the law. And so — it makes this look even more just like political theater.”

