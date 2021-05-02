Christie: Biden’s Governing as ‘Bernie Sanders-Elizabeth Warren Way-Out Socialist Liberal’

Former Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that President Joe Biden is governing like self-identified Democratic Socialists Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Progressive Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), which he called “way out socialist liberal.”

Christie said, “When you look at what’s going on here, what’s going on is that Joe Biden ran as a moderate uniter, and he is now governing as a Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, way out socialist liberal. And so, I’m willing to let that take some time for Americans to have to sink in.”

He continued, “The American people are still focused on COVID, on the pandemic. And as far as that bill goes, the president is getting a little bit better, Martha. You know, he had a COVID-19 relief bill where only 10% of the money was spent on health care. He’s now proposed an infrastructure where 24%, 25% is actually infrastructure, and we’re applauding that because the first bill was so bad. Look, he’s got to start telling the truth to the American people, and he’s got to start governing like he ran, not like Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders who were rejected even by the Democratic Party.

