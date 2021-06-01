Texas House Dem Caucus Chair: I Hope Companies React to Texas’ Voter Legislation Like How They Did to Georgia’s

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The ReidOut,” Texas State Representative and Chair of the House Democratic Caucus Chris Turner stated that he hopes that companies will “keep up a sustained campaign against further efforts to pass anti-voter legislation” and that there will be some of the same reactions to Texas as there was to Georgia when they passed their election legislation.

Host Joy Reid asked, “So, my question to you is, has there been any pushback from industry, from business, are you going to see some of the same reactions that we saw when Georgia tried this?”

Turner responded, “Well, I hope so, and I think that is the right question to ask. And I will say, in Texas, we saw American Airlines and Dell computer and other companies come out a couple of months ago with strong statements in opposition to these voter suppression measures. But we need to see more businesses do that and we need to see them keep up a sustained campaign against further efforts to pass anti-voter legislation like S.B. 7. Because, as you say, the Republicans will bring it back. It’s wrong and we need to defeat it.”

