Josh Rogin: Biden Admin. ‘All Talk and No Action’ on COVID Origins

On Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Brian Kilmeade Show,” author, Washington Post columnist, and CNN Political Analyst Josh Rogin criticized the Biden administration for being “all talk and no action” on getting to the bottom of the origins of COVID-19.

Rogin said, “[F]irst, they were like, what should we do? How can we — the Chinese are not going to let us in. What are we going to do? And I said to them, well, you have to exert pressure on the Chinese. No defendant is going to — suspect is going to let you investigate without any leverage just on their good graces. … That’s when Antony Blinken was asked on all these Sunday shows what leverage are you actually going to bring to force the Chinese or pressure the Chinese government to play ball. He didn’t say anything. He was silent. Okay, so that’s a problem. The other thing they always say is, well, the IC looked into it and they didn’t find anything. To which I always respond, tell them to go dig more, tell them to go back at it. Because, as The New York Times showed us in that report a couple of weeks ago, they didn’t even check their own computers, their own intelligence on their own computers. … And then don’t limit it to just the IC. Because guess who else screwed up? The IC. If the lab leak theory is true, it’s an intelligence scandal in addition to it being a media scandal, in addition to being a science scandal. And someone’s going to have to investigate that too. … This is the work that needs to be done in order to prevent the next pandemic. It’s that serious. Our lives are at stake and the Biden administration, I think, is all talk and no action.”

