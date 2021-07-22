AL Gov. Ivey: ‘It’s Time to Start Blaming the Unvaccinated Folks’ for COVID Surge – They ‘Are Letting Us Down’

Governor Kay Ivey (R-AL) told Birmingham, AL’s CBS 42 on Thursday during a press gaggle that it was “time to start blaming the unvaccinated folks” for COVID-19 cases rising in her state.

When asked about mask mandates, Ivey said, “Let’s be crystal clear about this issue. The new cases of Covid are because of unvaccinated folks. Almost 100% of the new hospitalizations are with unvaccinated folks. And the deaths are certainly occurring with the unvaccinated folks. These folks are choosing a horrible lifestyle of self-inflicted pain. We got to get folks to take the shot. The vaccine is the greatest weapon we have to fight COVID. There is no question about that the data proves it. I’ve taken the shot back in December, both shots. It’s just the thing to do. The unvaccinated is who we need to focus on.”

When asked how to increase Alabama’s vaccination rate, Ivey said, “I don’t know, you tell me. Folks are supposed to have common sense. But it’s time to start blaming the unvaccinated folks, not the regular folks. It’s the unvaccinated folks that are letting us down.”

She added, “I’ve done all I know how to do. I can encourage you to do something, but I can’t make you take care of yourself.”

