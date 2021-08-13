Jeffries: Still Support Pelosi Tying Bipartisan Bill to Reconciliation Bill

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) expressed support for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) strategy of refusing to hold a vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill until the reconciliation bill passes the Senate.

Jeffries said, “Continue to support the strategy that has been laid out by Speaker Pelosi, and believe that this two-track approach to make sure that we both get the infrastructure bill over the finish line, as well as the reconciliation package over the finish line, on behalf of everyday Americans, working families, middle-class families, low-income families is the right way to proceed. And I’m confident that we’re going to be able to continue to find a way to stay together. We’ve accomplished a lot so far throughout the Biden presidency. Millions of good-paying jobs have been created, the fastest-growing economy in 40 years, a massive tax cut for American families with children, and I think the best is still yet to come.”

