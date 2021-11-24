Josh Rogin: Hunter Biden Has Done Business with ‘All Sorts of Shady Foreign Actors’ and Helped China Secure Crucial Resources

On Wednesday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Brian Kilmeade Show,” author, Washington Post columnist, and CNN Political Analyst Josh Rogin stated that American elites have helped China secure vital resources in other countries, “And Hunter Biden’s one of them. But he’s not the only one, and he’s been doing it for years, for ten years, along with his uncle.” And that the Biden family, especially Hunter, “has been doing business with all sorts of shady foreign actors for all of these years.”

Rogin stated, “[T]he real action is that this competition with China is on and it’s happening all over the world, including in Africa. And the Chinese government is playing it ruthlessly, okay. And when you read those articles, it’s like, oh, well, even in the Nixon administration, [they] knew that you had to go to these countries and try to secure vital resources and help them out in the process if you can. We didn’t always do it well, okay. But that’s different than, like, letting the Chinese government come in. Because you know that’s going to be worse. And the reason that article was important is because it shows how our elites, on both sides of the aisle, by the way, helped the Chinese do it, okay. And Hunter Biden’s one of them. But he’s not the only one, and he’s been doing it for years, for ten years, along with his uncle.”

He added, “If you really want to drain the swamp, then you have to stop American elites taking millions of dollars from Chinese state-owned entities in order to advance their interests against ours.”

Rogin further stated, “[T]he Biden family, especially Hunter Biden, has been doing business with all sorts of shady foreign actors for all of these years.”

