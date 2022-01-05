SD Gov. Noem: Senior Biden Adviser Left a Voicemail Asking if I Needed Any Help in My Home State of Montana

Tuesday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) blasted the Biden administration for its ineptness on multiple fronts, ranging from tackling supply chain challenges to its COVID-19 pandemic response.

Noem revealed a Biden aide confused her home state of South Dakota with Montana in one call.

“We’ve been offering free tests for over a year in South Dakota,” she said. “There have been plenty of tests, and that really is the key to making sure that people have all the information that they need to make the best decisions for themselves and for their family. So we’ll continue to do that. Unfortunately, the federal government makes promises they don’t follow through on. They’re not to doing what they need to do to make sure that they’re getting the opportunity for testing and antibodies and treatments to get out there, therapeutics for individuals and for families.”

“It’s incredible to me to listen to this White House and how inept they are at literally everything, Sean,” Noem continued. “They left me a voicemail on my phone. A senior advisor in the White House asking me if I needed any help in my home state of Montana. So they don’t even know what state I’m the governor of. There’s not a lot of us. There’s only of us. So, you know, come on, guys. Let’s get something right. We would appreciate it. The American people are suffering because they’re so inept.”

