Brooks: Georgia Makes Voting Easier Than New York in Some Ways

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks criticized President Joe Biden for comparing Georgia election law to Jim Crow by stating that while he doesn’t like Georgia’s law, there are some areas where Georgia makes voting easier than it is in New York.

Brooks stated, “I do think rhetoric like comparing Republicans to Bull Connor and Jefferson Davis is not helpful. It’s not 1861 anymore. I even think the trope that he has that, well, the Georgia law is Jim Crow 2 is also not helpful. The Georgia law was a big step backward, and I would condemn it in the strongest terms. … But the Georgia law, it’s — I’ve read an analysis recently comparing it to the New York law. And there are some parts where Georgia makes it easier, some where New York makes it easier. And the — it’s true that Georgia is going backwards and New York is going forwards. So, I don’t want to justify that. But the overheated rhetoric, I think, has the effect of making this just a Republican vs. Democratic issue. And it should not be a Republican vs. Democratic issue. It should be a Republican and Democrats on one side and the cult of Trump on the other side. And making that clear, I think, is the right thing — the right way to approach this.”

