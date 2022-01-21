Maher: It Looks Like Liberals ‘Always Suggesting Sacrifices’ on COVID They Don’t Have to Live With

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said it seems like liberals “are always suggesting sacrifices” on coronavirus that “they themselves don’t have to take part in.”

Maher stated, “[T]he people with the consulting jobs or whatever bullshit they do, they get to stay at home and order the food out and do shit by Zoom, and — whereas the working — it’s the working-class people who are breathing their shitty, stale air all day. That’s — that looks like it’s going to create a class resentment. I mean, it looks like the liberals are always suggesting sacrifices they themselves don’t have to take part in.”

