GOP Rep. Comer: DHS Has Made Things ‘More Bureaucratic’ – We Need to Look at the Agency’s Makeup

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends First,” House Oversight Committee Ranking Member Rep. James Comer (R-KY) said the Department of Homeland Security has “taken a bunch of government agencies that are important like ICE, like FEMA, like the Border Patrol, and it’s made them even more bureaucratic.” And that Republicans need to look at the makeup of the agency.

Comer stated that while he thinks Mayorkas deserves to be impeached, there won’t be enough votes to convict him in the Senate even if Republicans take the majority in the Senate in 2022. He added, “What we need to look at in the House is the makeup of DHS. And I think that if you look back, it was created after September 11 by Republicans, and it’s taken a bunch of government agencies that are important like ICE, like FEMA, like the Border Patrol, and it’s made them even more bureaucratic. So, I think we need to look at DHS. We need to look at the position of cabinet secretary and say, do we really need this? Was it — has it improved since DHS was created, or has it made these important government agencies like the Border Patrol and ICE even more bureaucratic? And I think that’s the angle that Republicans need to take when we retake the majority.”

