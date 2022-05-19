Holder: There Will Be ‘High-Level Prosecutions of People Close to Donald Trump’

On Thursday, during MSNBC’s “All In,” former Attorney General Eric Holder predicted “high-level” prosecutions of people close to former President Donald Trump.

When asked about the Department of Justice, Holder said, “After the revelations from the January 6 Committee and the great job that journalists have done in revealing a whole variety of things, I think you get a sense of the direction of this, and I think you are going to end up with high-level prosecutions of people close to Donald Trump. I think people at the Justice Department are going to be examined, certainly, people involved in the matter, people actually there on January 6, and people who directed them. The question ultimately is what happens to the ex-president. My guess is going to be that they are going to have significant, substantive proof they are going to be able to show that you have the intent, and as what I said before, I have said he has to be held accountable.”

He continued, “We cannot allow what happened on January 6 to go unpunished because it would invite something like that to happen again in the future. Future people who would consider doing something like this have to be deterred.”

Holder added, “I think a non-prosecution would divide the nation as well. And if we don’t have that deterrent impact coming out of the consideration of what happened on January the 6, we put this republic at risk in the future.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN