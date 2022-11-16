Graham: ‘No Deals on Immigration Until We Secure the Border’ — Respond to Dem Politicking with a House GOP Border Security Bill

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) argued that the Democratic push on immigration in the lame-duck session is just a political ploy and pointed to Democrats failing to act on immigration when they had the majorities to do so and called for Republicans in the House to send a border security bill to the Senate while vowing “There will be no deals on immigration until we secure the border.”

Graham said, “Obama had 60 senators in the Senate, had a majority in the House, and never even brought immigration up. This is an effort by Democrats to try to label us as anti-Hispanic, it ain’t going to work. Here’s what should happen: I hope Kevin McCarthy’s the Speaker sooner rather than later. If the House doesn’t send the senate a border security bill from hell, we’ve made a mistake. There’s not going to be any deal on immigration until we secure the border. It’s just a matter of time until a bunch of us get killed because the border’s broken and terrorism’s on the rise. So, here’s my message to my Democratic colleagues: There will be no deals on immigration until we secure the border. To my Republican colleagues in the House, send us a border security bill strong as hell and we’ll make the Democrats vote on it in the Senate.”

Graham said, “We should have a vote on the floor of the Senate that would make sure that people do not get discharged who are willing to fight for this country because they refuse the vaccine. We’ve got a dumb country. We’re letting illegal immigrants come here unvaccinated, going [on] free trips all over America and you want to discharge a warrior. We should have a border security bill from hell coming out of the House and we should do energy dominance.”

