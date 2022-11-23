Kid Rock: ‘Dumb Liberals’ Seek Destruction of Hank Williams’ Former Home, Other Historic Landmarks

Tuesday on FNC’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Kid Rock voiced his disapproval of an effort to demolish country music singer Hank Williams’ former home, Beechwood Hall, and what it could mean for history.

Kid Rock blamed “dumb liberals” for the impulse.

“Why are you interested in this house, and what happens to it?” Carlson said.

“I think, like so many other people in this country, we’re sick of seeing history tore to the ground, whether it be in the form of monuments, statues, and now something so important here in Nashville, like the former home of Hank Williams, Beechwood Hall. I also might note it was also the former home of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill,” Kid Rock replied. “You know, where does this end? We kind of all knew that from the beginning, once this fiasco started that it was never going to end. And now we kind of feel like we’re under an invasion from the State of California, which we understand in a lot of ways. I have a lot of friends here that come from the spots, California and New York City … we feel that a lot of people say it, and they say it under their breath, but they’re scared to say it out loud. So once again, I’ll be the guy.”

“Because you know, they come here leaving these woke policies from the cities, you know, for better schools, lower taxes, lower crime,” he continued. “We’ve talked about it, you’ve talked about a million times, and we kind of tell them leave your effing politics at the state line from where you’re coming from. And this is just one more example of somebody from California who, as I understood, gave a handshake to people in the community and through this foundation that he is a donor for, and now he basically seems like another avenue to tear it down. And I don’t think there’s anything more important in country music, if not American music, than Hank Williams, the greatest songwriter of all times, and I think that other songwriters would be in agreement.”

“So can I just ask, I mean, we don’t know the motive, and we don’t have this man on the show tonight, but why would you move to a new place and then want to tear down its history?” Carlson asked. “Doesn’t that seem kind of a weird thing to do?”

“Yes, we call them dumb liberals,” Kid Rock responded.

“Yes. Well, that’s one explanation. Hank Williams, this is … if there’s an icon in Nashville, it’s Hank Williams, OK,” Carlson said. “So is Nashville as — right, exactly, and this was his former property. So as a community, is Nashville rising up against this to preserve this historic property? Are you the only one?”

“I think, well, I’m kind of — you know, thanks to you and people that care about these things, I’ve just kind of become the person to put it out there,” Kid Rock said. “So, I think now that you’re broadcasting the story to all of America, I think there’s going to be many, many people to get on board. They can go to SaveBeechwood.org, and I think you’re going to see a lot more country music stars, musicians, just great people in the community that want to preserve this for the next generation to come and generations beyond that.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor