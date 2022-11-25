Clyburn: People ‘in Love with’ Biden’s Agenda ‘When They Look at Their Bank Accounts’ But That Doesn’t Show up in Polls

On Wednesday’s broadcast of Bloomberg’s “Balance of Power,” House Majority Leader Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) said that “people love Joe Biden’s approach and they are in love with his agenda.” But his ratings are low because even though people are “very pleased” “when they look at their bank accounts, they look at what’s happening with their families and in their communities,” that doesn’t show up in polls, and Biden will be like President Truman who did things that “were unpopular at the time, but over time, have proven to be exactly what the country needed.”

Clyburn stated, “I want to see him run again. I told him that. But that decision is up to him and his family. I think that if he learned anything in this election this November, it is this, that people love Joe Biden’s approach and they are in love with his agenda. That’s why we were able to defy all odds and do what we were able to do in defying conventional wisdom.”

Host Joe Mathieu then asked, “Why are his approval ratings so low if that’s the case, though, Congressman? I just have to ask you that. And I realize that Democrats outperformed expectations in the midterm elections. But shouldn’t Joe Biden be rewarded with a higher approval rating if people are in love with his policies?”

Clyburn responded, “Yes, that may be the case. But look at this, if you are trying to do things that have never been done, people get enamored with style. But I will say to them there is no substitute for substance. And on substance, Joe Biden is exactly what we need. For those people who are more enamored with style, with high-sounding speeches, and that sort of thing, they are not going to be satisfied. But when they look at their bank accounts, they look at what’s happening with their families and in their communities, they are very pleased. And that doesn’t show up too much in polling. I think a lot about my favorite President of all times, Harry Truman. Nobody left office with lower approval ratings than Harry Truman. But if people look back, they called him one of the top 10 if not the top five presidents of all times. That’s because he took the necessary steps to do what was needed to keep this country together, to bring some decisions into [the] fore that were unpopular at the time, but over time, have proven to be exactly what the country needed. That’s going to be the case here with Joe Biden.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett