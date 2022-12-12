Blackburn: Kyrsten Sinema Decision to Break from Democratic Party a ‘Smart Move’

During this week’s broadcast of FNC’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) said she approved of her colleague Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s (I-AZ) decision to leave the Democratic Party.

Blackburn called it a “smart move” for the Arizona lawmaker.

“We will wait to see what is going to happen right there,” she said. “But she is the third independent in the U.S. Senate. You have got Angus King. You have got Bernie Sanders. They both caucus with the Democrats. And, as you said, she has not said where she’s going to caucus. But this is a smart move. Her reelection is coming up. We know that.”

“And this gives you the confirmation immigration is an issue in Arizona,” Blackburn continued. “Hispanics are voting more in line with the Republican Party. And women are less partisan and more independent as they make their choices. And, Maria, I think the other thing is, the Democrat Party, with the Squad and the far left, the Squad continues to grow.”

“And now you have people being elected that are advocating for the Democrat Party to support banning prisons in the United States,” she added. “And so this is a smart move for Sinema.”

