Comer: ‘I Can’t Think of a Worse Thing that a President in History Has Done’

Thursday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Rep. James Comer (R-KY) blasted President Joe Biden for his and his family’s alleged business practices.

According to the Kentucky congressman, Biden had leveraged U.S. government resources for financial gain.

“How would you describe Joe Biden leveraging a billion dollars to get a prosecutor in Ukraine fired, and his son continues to get paid? How would you describe that?” host Sean Hannity said. “What words would you use? What adjectives?”

“It’s unimaginable,” he said. “I can’t think of a worse thing that a president in history has done. This is a president who has a history of using foreign aid and leveraging it for his family’s benefit. Look at that form 1023, Sean. It showed — it dated back to 2017. It said that the oligarch paid Joe Biden a bribe of $5 million.”

“He called Joe Biden the big guy, and he said that the investigators would have an impossible job of ever tracking that money down because they were going to launder it through various different banks and shell companies,” Comer added. “That’s exactly what we’ve proven on the House Oversight Committee, and then you have the tape that you just played from 2017 where Joe Biden admitted to leveraging foreign aid tax dollars. So, the FBI knew this all along, yet they never investigated this one time. Thankfully, now, the House Oversight Committee is.”

