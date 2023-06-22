Gaines: Rapinoe and Morgan ‘Disingenuous,’ ‘Virtue-Signaling’ with Claim to Be OK Transgender Athletes in Women’s Sports

Thursday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” former University of Kentucky women’s swimmer Riley Gaines discussed competing against transgender athlete Lia Thomas and how she was working to defend women’s sports.

She also took issue with women’s soccer standouts Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan, who were dismissive of the issue of transgender athletes competing in women’s sports.

“Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan – they have no problem with it,” “Fox & Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade said. “What’s your message to them?”

“My message to them is — is, of course, they’re done playing,” Gaines replied. “Of course, they don’t have daughters to defend. It’s disingenuous, and it’s virtue signaling. They want to be seen as kind. They want to be seen as inclusive. But they know, in their hearts, every single person knows, they wouldn’t have had the opportunities and the success they had without the women sported category.”

“But now they have achieved what they’ve achieved, they’ve accomplished what they wanted to accomplish, so they don’t care,” the former UK swimmer added. “They would rather give girls up, give away our opportunities to be seen as kind and inclusive, when in reality this isn’t inclusive, it’s exclusive.”

