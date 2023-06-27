Condoleezza Rice: Telling People They Can’t Succeed Due to Racism Robs Them of Agency, My Parents Didn’t Tell Me That in ’60s Alabama

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice weighed on the debate over race between former President Barack Obama and 2024 presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) and stated that telling people they can’t succeed because of racism takes agency away from them, and “I resent the idea that African Americans can’t succeed despite the challenges of being black in America.” Rice also said that even growing up in Alabama in the 1960s, “never did my parents say to me, you can’t achieve even if the society is against you. As a matter of fact, Dana, they used to say, you have to be twice as good. Just go out there and work hard and you will get ahead.”

Rice said, “I’ve heard people say to me, well, you’re exceptional or you’re just carrying the America, you can pull yourself up by your bootstraps. Well, the fact is, Tim Scott pulled himself up by his bootstraps. And nobody can take that away from him. I think we’ve gotten away, maybe, in America from the idea that, yes, of course, slavery was a stain on America, of course, it was 1964 before my parents and I could go to a movie theater in my hometown of Birmingham. But never did my parents say to me, you can’t achieve even if the society is against you. As a matter of fact, Dana, they used to say, you have to be twice as good. Just go out there and work hard and you will get ahead. And if you start taking away agency from African Americans by saying, oh, the system is so stacked against you that you can’t possibly succeed, what am I supposed to say to the eight-year-old? Well, don’t study until structural racism is over? That is taking away agency from that child. That’s taking away agency from the parent that wants to put that kid in a good school. And I really resent it. I resent the idea that African Americans can’t succeed despite the challenges of being black in America.”

