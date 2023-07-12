Rubio: Imagine if Cocaine Were Found in the Trump White House

Tuesday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) questioned the perceived security lapse tied to cocaine being found at the Biden White House.

Rubio said it sent a bad message abroad about the White House and asked what the reaction might have been if former President Donald Trump were still in office.

“Look, at any given time, if you asked the security people at the White House who was in the White House at 12:35 p.m., I’m just using that time on a Friday afternoon. They can tell you every single person that goes in there is logged in is logged out. They know where the president is at all times. They know where the family is at all times. So the idea that someone would walk into the White House with cocaine powder, drop it off somewhere, and they not know or at least be able to narrow it down to the people on the planet who were in that area or had access to that area during a confined — during a defined period of time is ridiculous. It’s absurd. It’s not true. That’s the first problem.”

“The second problem is — imagine right now if you are a communist party of China leader sitting in Beijing because you read, and you watch the pres,s you see all of these things,” he continued. “So here’s what you’ve seen over the weekend. Cocaine was found at the White House, then the president, you know, had this fight with a with a beach chair over there, and he just looked like he could barely move. Then he goes to London and embarrasses himself, and then the report tonight, and you add to that all the other things that have happened. Look, the — some of your viewers are going to like what I’m about to say, some of them anyways, on the human side — you feel bad for the guy. You do. It’s not his fault that he’s 80. It’s not his fault.”

Rubio added, “I mean, but you also have to acknowledge that our friends, our allies around the world see all of this and their confidence is shaken about the person in charge, and our enemies see it, too, like China, and they are emboldened by it, they will be emboldened by it, and that’s — this is very serious, but it is part of a much broader collection of things. And the last point I would make is, imagine if this was four or five years ago and the reports out were cocaine was found in the Trump White House. That is all we would hear about, that it’s all they would ask about, that is all I would be asked about in the hallways of the Capitol on a regular basis. Here, it’s kind of like, you know, we’ve moved on — cocaine in the White House.”

