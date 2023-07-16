Chris Christie: Trump Is a ‘Liar and a Coward’ — Indicted Because of His Own Conduct

Former Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ), a candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that former President Donald Trump was a “liar and a coward” for claiming he is being indicted for other Republicans.

At a campaign rally, Trump said, “Every time the radical left Democrats, Marxists, Communists and Fascists indict me, I consider it to be a great badge of honor and courage. I’m doing it for you. I’m being indicted for you. Better me than you, right?”

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “Great badge of honor and courage. Better me than you. What do you make of that?”

Christie said, “He’s liar and a coward. He’s not getting indicted for anyone other than because of his own conduct. There’s no other of the 200 million Americans he spoke about who illegally retained classified national secrets after being asked politely, quietly, and professionally for 18 months to voluntarily turn them back over after he left the White House. There’s no other of those 200 million Americans who lied to their own lawyers about where those documents were. And there’s none of those other 200 million Americans who lied to the prosecutors about it and flashed around documents regarding an Iranian war plan to people who didn’t have the clearance to see them.

He added, “Look, he’s indicted because of his outrageous conduct. And that’s why he’s been indicted. He now has the opportunity to go to court and make the government prove that case beyond a reasonable doubt. But now he says he doesn’t want to have a trial until after the election in 2024. I don’t think he’s doing that for us, either. He should resolve this thing before people vote, so that we know exactly who we’re voting for, to put behind the desk in the Oval Office. When he says he’s doing it for us, that’s a lie. And when he was doing all the things that he was doing with those documents, it shows exactly what a coward he is.”

