RNC Chair McDaniel: GOP Voters ‘Very Concerned’ About a ‘Two-Tiered System of Justice’

Wednesday, during an appearance on FNC’s “America’s Newsroom,” Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel insisted Republican voters were reacting to the perception of a so-called two-tiered justice system.

According to McDaniel, there seemed to be a double standard regarding alleged wrongdoing by President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, among federal law enforcement.

“I do think the voters right now in the Republican Party are very concerned about what they see as a two-tiered system of justice,” she said. “They saw what happened last week with Hunter Biden going into court with a sweetheart deal that would have provided him immunity for prosecutions that hadn’t even happened. And then, you see what’s happened today. You see the Biden family continuing to make money off of foreign influence. You’ve seen now 22 LLCs with 12 different Biden family members getting up to $10 million.

There is a lot of concern that the American people feel about what’s happening with President Biden, and then Devon Archer testifying this week that Biden was on 20 different phone calls with business partners of Hunter Biden. So, he absolutely lied to the American people. I think this is a real problem, that there is one system of justice for Republicans and a different for the Biden, Inc. family.

