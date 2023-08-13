Pence: I’m Close to Qualifying for the Second GOP Debate

Former Vice President Mike Pence, a candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that he believed he will qualify for not only the first GOP primary debate but also the second.

Pence said, “I’m happy to meet the criteria for the upcoming presidential debates. I’m incredibly proud that more than 40,000 Americans in more than nine weeks have supported our campaign and made it possible for us to qualify for the debate stage. In fact, I think I’ll qualify for the second debate before we get to the first one because more Americans are seeing that my consistent conservative record, my years as vice president, my years as governor in Indiana, my years as a house conservative leader for 12 years are really just what the nation needs. This is no time for job training and distractions. Do we need leadership on day one that will be able to provide the team and the vision?”

Host Chuck Todd said, “Do you consider yourself a MAGA Republican?”

Pence said, “I’m incredibly proud of what we did in the Trump-Pence administration for four years, and you better believe it. In those four years, after eight years of a depression and under eight years of Obama that hollowed out our military and under the Trump-Pence administration, with the support of MAGA Americans, we did literally made America great again.”

Todd pressed, “Do you feel you’re a MAGA Republican?”

Pence said, “Look, I’m a Christian, a conservative and a Republican in that order.”

