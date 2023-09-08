Joe Scarborough: Biden Needs to Call Trump a ‘Rapist’

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough said Friday on his show “Morning Joe” that President Joe Biden should go harder after former President Donald Trump by calling him a “rapist.”

Partial transcript as follows:

EUGENE ROBINSON: There are ways without doing that to frontally and and loudly attack Donald Trump and…

MIKA BRZEZINSKI: Absolutely.

EUGENE ROBINSON: …take the fight to him. And yes, that has to be done. And yes, it needs to start now. It should have started months ago. But yeah, you got to go after him.

MIKA BRZEZINSKI: You know, there’s so much, Gene, to your point, material to work with, I mean, doesn’t have to be President Biden, but it can be Democrats in general. Okay. Nuclear secrets as Joe brought up or stealing election, if that’s boring for you. If you’re desensitized to that?

How about would you really vote for a guy who is stupid enough, first of all, to get sued for defamation and sexual abuse, to get found liable on both of those charges and then be stupid enough to defame E. Jean Carroll again and to keep losing in court to her. Maybe take a note from E. Jean Carroll and keep coming back at him and calling him out for his vicious, disgusting behavior on a humanity point of view.

JOE SCARBOROUGH: Well, Mika, also, not just not just the stupidity, but.

MIKA BRZEZINSKI: So stupid!

JOE SCARBOROUGH: The judge. The judge said Donald Trump was a rapist!

MIKA BRZEZINSKI: Correct.

JOE SCARBOROUGH: The judge said Donald Trump raped her. The judge said that that that by any definition used by the US Army, used by the American Medical Association, used by any other organization. Donald Trump was a rapist. I think people might want to hear that, and they may want to hear that he stole nuclear secrets and they may want to hear from Joe Biden that he’s been charged with stealing secret war plans. I mean, these are very relevant to who the next president of the United States should and should not be.