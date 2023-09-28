Ocasio-Cortez: ‘We Should Be Investigating’ GOP’s Impeachment Inquiry over Ethics

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (R-NY) said Thursday on MSNBC’s “All In” that House Republicans should be investigated for their conduct.

According to Ocasio-Cortez, there were questions about ethics during the impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden.

Discussing the hearing earlier today, anchor Chris Hayes said, “This was a really striking moment. There was larger text that altered what that conversation about getting a job was really about. How did you catch that? And what does it say that that is the evidence that they are using in this, their first impeachment inquiry?”

Ocasio-Cortez said, “People have been pouring over these documents. At least those documents that Republicans are divulging before and sharing with the public before the hearing. But immediately, when this screenshot was raised first, this is not something that had been seen before, but vaguely had seemed familiar. We had our committee staff tearing through every possible document to try to piece together how this possible came to be. I think we were finally able to matchup and realtime what the actual context was as opposed to what Congressman Byron Donald chose to put on that screen.”

She continued, “It really cannot be understated how deceptive that was to take, take critical messages out of contacts, to tear apart the context that they’re in, and then to photoshop a text message bubble to make it look like it is reconstructed back on a phone. This is supposed to be Republican case for impeachment? At this point, we should be investigating the investigation for the ethical conduct that is happening on the Republican side of the aisle.”

Ocasio-Cortez said, “I think, frankly, they knew the Republican Party knew that this was cooked and done for the beginning. Their star witnesses that they called in today said in their opening statements, that there is not evidence to support articles of impeachment against the president of the United States.”

