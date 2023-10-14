Capehart: Hamas Doesn’t Care Gazans Have Nowhere to Go, They Use Them as Shields and Harm to Gazans Is on Hamas

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” Washington Post Associate Editor and MSNBC host Jonathan Capehart stated that innocent Palestinians are being harmed, and it’s being done by Hamas, who are using them as human shields, “living among them, putting munitions in residential areas, who couldn’t care less about their lives, couldn’t care less about the rules of war. And their leadership, is their leadership living in Gaza right now, do they even care that the people who have been told to evacuate have nowhere to go?”

Capehart praised the Biden administration’s moral clarity on the attack.

He added that the Hamas attack “was barbaric. And so, I understand and feel that pain. And that carnage and barbarism [need] to be addressed. I also grieve for the innocent Palestinians who are — who have been used and are being used as human shields by Hamas, people, terrorists who are living among them, putting munitions in residential areas, who couldn’t care less about their lives, couldn’t care less about the rules of war. And their leadership, is their leadership living in Gaza right now, do they even care that the people who have been told to evacuate have nowhere to go? And so, we are in a completely different time now when we’re talking about conflicts in the Middle East. And it’s — what we’re about to see in the coming days is going to be unlike anything we have ever seen. And it’s going to tear our hearts out.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett