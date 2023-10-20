MSNBC’s Reid: 300 People Were Arrested at ‘Peaceful Rally’ on Capitol Hill

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The ReidOut,” host Joy Reid acknowledged that 300 people demanding a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict were arrested on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, but characterized the event as a “loud but peaceful rally” “by hundreds of Jewish protestors demanding a ceasefire.”

Reid said that “protests have erupted from coast to coast here in the U.S., including the loud but peaceful rally on Capitol Hill Wednesday by hundreds of Jewish protestors demanding a ceasefire.”

In another segment, while discussing how people on the left view President Joe Biden’s stance on Israel, she stated, “[T]here’s a lot of anger, from Arab Americans, from Muslim Americans about the way that Joe Biden has handled this situation. He’s not being universally praised among the Democratic base. … How does Biden approach the fact that there were 500 Jewish Americans in the Capitol protesting and demanding peace, literally yesterday. 300 of them were arrested. and Rep. Marjorie [Taylor] Greene (R-GA) was calling them the true sedition. How does he navigate that? Because inside of his own party, there are people who don’t feel the way he does.”

Three of those who were arrested were charged with assaulting police officers.

