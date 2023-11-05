Stacey Abrams: ‘Misogyny and Racism’ Behind Criticisms of Kamala Harris

Political activist and failed gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D-GA) said Sunday on MSNBC’s “Inside” that she believed the criticisms leveled at Vice President Kamala Harris were based on “misogyny and racism.”

Anchor Jen Psaki said, “I want to ask you about the vice president, because she has been under a huge amount of scrutiny through her entire time in office. I think there’s a lot of reasons for this. But I want to ask you, as a prominent woman of color who’s run for office, do you think that she would be receiving the same critiques if she was a white man?”

Abrams said, “No.”

Psaki said, “No, not at all?”

Abrams said, “No. We will always question the person behind the person. But we cannot ignore the misogyny and racism that remain very prevalent in our politics. And for those behaviors that don’t rise to misogyny or racism, there’s also just a difference. Our expectations are set for the traditional white male vice president.”

Psaki said, “That’s what it’s always been.”

Abrams said, “It’s what it’s always been. We are not always great with new. But more importantly, I know that if you filter through the critiques, if you think about how she has been castigated there is inextricably linked to race and gender. I applaud the poise with which she has responded.”

