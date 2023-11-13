Sarah Sanders on Trump Endorsement: ‘The Trump Presidency Was a Complete and Total Success’

Monday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Gov. Sarah Sanders (R-AR), who also served as a press secretary in the Trump administration, discussed her decision to endorse her former boss Donald Trump.

Sanders contrasted the Biden presidency with Trump’s term and said her timing was tied to the direction of the race.

“Why was last week the right time to endorse your former boss?” Fox News Channel’s Brian Kilmeade asked.

“Look, I think that the contrast between what is shaping up to be a rematch between Donald Trump and Joe Biden could not be more clear,” Sanders replied. “If you want to break it down very simply, the Trump — the Trump presidency was a complete and total success, and everything we’ve seen so far from Joe Biden has been a complete and total failure. If we want open borders, America to be weaker at home and abroad if we want out-of-control inflation, Joe Biden’s your guy.”

“If you want our country to be more secure and more prosperous, then Donald Trump is the person that people should be voting for in 2024. I’d been governor for a little less than a year really wanted to focus on my time as governor. But now, as we’re getting closer and closer to ’24 and the field is lining up between these two people, I thought it was really important to speak out. And I was glad I had the opportunity to do that alongside President Trump last week.”

