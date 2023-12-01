Santos on Expulsion: It’s Their Choice to Loop Me in with Three Confederate Turncoats, Two Convicted Felons

Friday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. George Santos (R-NY) spoke on his pending expulsion from the U.S. House.

Santos said he expected to be expelled, making him the third person to be removed from Congress since the Civil War.

“Congressman, do you — how do you think this vote’s going to go?” “Fox & Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade said. “If 290 vote for you to be expelled, you’re gone?”

“Well, Brian, look, this is the prerogative of the members of this House, right?” Santos replied. “If they choose to do so, I haven’t whipped it. I haven’t campaigned. I want people to vote their conscience, and I don’t want to make anybody feel uncomfortable. So, if it’s their choice to change precedent and loop me in with three Confederate turncoats who were expelled for treason and two convicted members who were convicted in a court of law, so I’ll be the first person to get expelled from Congress without a conviction or without committing treason. And it sets dangerous new precedent for the future to come. It’s the demise of this body, eventually.”

