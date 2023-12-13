Scarborough: ‘Incompetent’ Netanyahu ‘Responsible’ for Hamas Attack

MSNBC anchor Joe Scarborough said Wednesday on his show “Morning Joe” that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was “responsible” for the Hamas terror attack on October 7 because his leadership ignored the threat.

Scarborough said, “They need new leadership and the White House knows this. Because you have a guy whose politically existence has been centered around security. A guy who oversaw the greatest failure of intelligence in Israeli history, led to more deaths because of his intel failure, of Jews at any time since the Holocaust. He knew that this attack was coming for a year. They had the plans, in his government, for the year. Written down how Hamas was going to do it. They knew this was coming for a year.”

He added, “You have a guy that allowed this to happen. It was on his watch. He asked Doha to fund Hamas. His government waited eight hours to go down and answer the calls of women being raped and children being gunned down. And he’s saying, ‘We’ve got to get true through the war.’ No. He’s incompetent, and the Israelis don’t even like him. They want him out. The question is when are they going to get the guy responsible for the worst killing of Jews since the Holocaust out and bring in responsible leadership that the United States can work with?”

