CNN’s Coates to Harris: ‘I’m Struck, Just in Your Presence,’ and ‘Yet,’ People Criticize You

Coates asked, “I’m struck, just in your presence, the — I was watching you on stage, watching the reactions from the crowd, looking you in the eye with your passion that you are displaying and talking about so many issues. And yet, you hear candidates suggesting that a vote for President Biden, because of his age, is somehow a vote for you, and that is hurled as an insult. It’s intended to demonstrate some negative viewpoint towards you. What is your reaction to this thought that, with your background in particular, with your career, that there is some thought that you are incapable?”

Harris answered that she thinks that “most women who have risen in their profession, who are leaders in their profession have had similar experiences.” And she loves her job as Vice President.

