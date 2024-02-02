GOP Rep. Garbarino: We Already Gave Schumer a Bipartisan Bill to Deport Migrants Who Assault Cops, He Won’t Act

On Thursday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “The Record,” Rep. Andrew Garbarino (R-NY) said that there is a bipartisan bill on immigration that Senate Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) already has available to him that has already been passed by the House of Representatives — the POLICE Act, which would clearly make assaulting a police officer a deportable offense — but the Senate has been sitting on the bill and has refused to act on the bill since it received it last May.

Garbarino stated, “I put in the POLICE Act, which was passed on a bipartisan basis in the House of Representatives last May. It says that if you assault a police officer, that is a deportable offense. Because, right now, the law isn’t really straight on that. So, that was passed. It’s waiting. We’re waiting for Chuck Schumer to pass it in the Senate. So, something like happened this weekend doesn’t — people can be deported for it.”

The bill, which had 36 Democrats vote for it in the House, was received by the Senate Judiciary Committee — which is chaired by Senate Majority Whip Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) — in May of 2023 and hasn’t been acted on since.

