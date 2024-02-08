Dem Rep. Himes: Special Counsel Shouldn’t Say Only Biden Was Forgetful, October 7 Pictures Hurt His Memory

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House,” Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) reacted to Special Counsel Robert Hur’s remarks on President Joe Biden by stating that Hur “didn’t write that about any of the other people who testified to him” and that “if you asked me to identify precisely when I was where, what years, etc., under that sort of adversarial questioning, I would have a tough time, even if I hadn’t just reviewed photographs of one of the worst crimes perpetrated against Israel in its history.”

Himes stated, “Well, there were lots of aspects of this report that raised questions in my mind. What’s getting a lot of attention right now is the Special Counsel’s judgment that, if President Biden chose to do so, he could approach the jury as — I can’t remember the exact language — but as a forgetful old man. The fact that a Special Counsel wrote that about the President, but didn’t write that about any of the other people who testified to him, who he deposed, the fact that the Special Counsel was speculating about a possible defense strategy is pretty wild. And again, I will point out what should be obvious to everyone, which is, that the President of the United States sat for a deposition — and by the way, nobody wants to sit for a deposition. I don’t know about you, but if you asked me to identify precisely when I was where, what years, etc., under that sort of adversarial questioning, I would have a tough time, even if I hadn’t just reviewed photographs of one of the worst crimes perpetrated against Israel in its history. And so, I am a little puzzled why the Special Counsel chose to make statements that he had no business making.”

