Swalwell on Biden Forgetting Year Son Died: ‘Not a Surprise’ He’d Forget Some Things Right After 10/7

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) reacted to President Joe Biden having trouble remembering the year his son Beau died and falsely claiming that former Special Counsel Robert Hur raised the issue by stating that Hur omitted details about the sharpness of Biden’s memory and “it’s not a surprise to me that President Biden, who’s doing this interview the day after the attack in Israel, is not able to recall, fully, some details.”

Host Erin Burnett asked, “So, when the Special Counsel’s report first came out President Biden said Robert Hur was the one who raised the question of when Beau Biden died. … The transcript reveals, though, that it was President Biden who actually first raised that question. … So, Biden knew the month and the day, not immediately the year. Does that, or the fact that Biden was so outraged that Hur raised the issue, when it actually turned out that Hur didn’t raise the issue, trouble you at all?”

Swalwell responded, “Well, what troubles me is that Hur, in the exchange with the President on the first day, tells the President that the President’s memory is photographic, he uses the phrase, you have a photographic recall, and then never uses the phrase, photographic in his final report. Look, it’s not a surprise to me that President Biden, who’s doing this interview the day after the attack in Israel, is not able to recall, fully, some details. But, when you read the transcript, you see that he very clearly was able to recall what was important, and that was that he did not intend to take these documents and cooperated as soon as he was asked about them.”

