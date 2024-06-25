Carville: Biden Should Agree to a Drug Test if Trump Will Take a ‘Rabies Test’

Democratic strategist James Carville said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “The Beat” that President Joe Biden should tell former President Donald Trump he will agree to a pre-debate drug test if Trump takes a “rabies test.”

Carville said, “I think from what I’ve read about his debate prep it is thorough. What I know about the people brief him they’re very knowledgeable, and they’re very experienced. I think he’s going to be very prepared. He has to wait for Trump. Trump is going to start where you take a drug test and he should say, ‘Yeah, only if you take a rabies test.’ And Trump is going to do something, I’m going to introduce a new phrase into our vocabulary here. Trump is going to shuck and jive. That’s a fact. And just understand that. He’s going to be talking about stuff he doesn’t know, he’s going to try to talk his way out of jams. He’s going to blabber on and say nothing. Just be ready for that, you don’t need to respond to it.”

He added, “Trump agreed to all these rules. Now he’ll come in and say it’s all stacked against me, but there’s rules you agreed to. I can’t believe he’s doing this, but he is. And that’s the big thing.”

