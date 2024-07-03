Dem Rep. Auchincloss: We Shouldn’t Speculate on Biden’s Fitness Publicly, Campaign Should Be Team Like Governing Is

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-MA) said that “public conjecture on cable news” by Democrats on whether President Joe Biden is fit to serve and the best candidate to win “is not the right way to have these conversations.” And the campaign, regardless of the nominee, will “need to be a team sport going forward. Governing is a team sport. The President has a terrific Cabinet around him. And the campaign now should be a team sport.”

Auchincloss said, “I think that public conjecture on cable news is not the right way to have these conversations. The right way to have these conversations is for elected officials to talk to President Biden directly and to have candid and tough conversations about the best path forward to defeat Donald Trump in November. Because that is the unifying issue for, not just Democrats, but for a majority of Americans. The takeaway from the debate, had the President delivered a strong performance, would have been that Donald Trump refuses to distance himself from Project 2025, which would politicize the federal bureaucracy, not just Homeland Security, by the way, but Social Security as well. I think voters need to understand that their Social Security checks may be signed by Donald Trump and may come with some strings attached under his new regime.”

He added, “50 million Americans saw the debate. They have real concerns, and regardless of what the President decides, it’s going to need to be a team sport going forward. Governing is a team sport. The President has a terrific Cabinet around him. And the campaign now should be a team sport. Upcoming stars like Pete Buttigieg out there talking about infrastructure and the economy, Gina Raimondo talking about manufacturing and outcompeting China, Kamala Harris putting on her prosecutor’s hat, tearing apart Donald Trump for the fact that he lied on average [once every] 90 seconds and for his lawlessness that repels a nation that respects law and order. We have strong people, not just at the top of the ticket, but around the ticket, who can be strong surrogates.”

