Dem Rep. Jonathan Jackson: 9 P.M. Debate ‘Too Late’ for ‘Older’ Biden

On Thursday’s broadcast of “CNN Newsroom,” Rep. Jonathan Jackson (D-IL) said that President Joe Biden’s campaign should have scheduled an earlier debate because 9:00 p.m. is too late for someone who is older.

Jackson said Biden is “showing some signs of his age, but he also has the resilience. … I’m sticking with President Biden. … And it’s the team, what I would like to see the campaign — I think the campaign could be in for a potential change up. I don’t know why someone asked to have a 9:00 p.m. debate, if you will. I am older now, myself, I saw a meme the other day that says, you’re older when the time you go out — you used to go out is the time you go to bed. I prefer to be heading towards my home at 9:00 p.m., not going out at 9:00 p.m. So, I thought the debate was a little bit too late in the evening. I thought he was over-prepped for the debate. He’s a master of it. He’s been doing this for 50 years. He understands it, and he should have stuck to his message and I’d like to see that inner circle on the campaign side refreshed and put some new ideas and some new blood around him.”

