Memphis Mayor Young: We Do Not Want the National Guard

Friday on MSNBC’s “The Weeknight,” Memphis Mayor Paul Young (D) said that he did not want President Donald Trump to deploy the National Guard to his city.

Co-host Symone Sanders said, “Mayor Young if we can just start with some clarity. I’ve talked to a lot of mayors across the country, i’ve talked to Mayor Bowser of Washington, D.C., we’ve spoken with Mayor Johnson. I’m wondering all the mayor say the same thing, they say, look, we want the federal resources from the federal government, and the federal government has cut the budgets. Do you want the National Guard in your city?”

Young said, “No. We definitely want partnership with the federal government on providing the resources that we need. We have seen significant reduction in crime over the last two years, and we want to keep that trend going. And we feel like those resources that have been that can be invested in things like the prevention and intervention and the groups that we have out on the streets that are working with these individuals and changing the course of their lives. That’s one way and also investing with our law enforcement partners, that’s the way to really change the course of crime in our communities. But we understand that a decision has been made that the federal government and the governor want to send the National Guard, and our goal is to make sure that we have an opportunity to work with them and align what their activities look like when they come into this community.”

