Chris Murphy: Tariffs a Political Tool Trump Is Using to ‘Enrich Himself’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) claimed President Donald Trump was using tariffs to “enrich himself.”

Host Jake Tapper said, “What’s your response to this new trump tariff on Canada?

Murphy said, “I think it’s just further confirmation that these tariffs have nothing to do with us. Prices are going up on everything in this country. Manufacturing jobs are leaving. We’ve lost already this year about 30,000 manufacturing jobs. These tariffs really are just a political tool that the president uses to help himself, sometimes to enrich himself. You’ve seen companies openly admit that they’re making investments in his cryptocurrency in an attempt to win favor for him to try to get better treatment on the tariffs. You saw Apple make a $1 million contribution to his inauguration and then magically get an exemption from the tariffs, and then sometimes to try to suppress free speech, you know, whether he likes it or not. Even the government of Canada or the government of Ontario has the right to criticize him. But he’s now going to use the tariffs to try to punish people overseas from speaking out against him, just like he’s using the Department of Justice or the FCC to try to punish and control people who are speaking out against him here in America. So these tariffs aren’t about rebuilding our economy. They aren’t about helping regular consumers. There’s just — they’re just about giving Trump additional powers to try to benefit himself politically and financially.”

