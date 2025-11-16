Massie: ‘A Hundred or More’ Republicans Could Vote to Release Epstein Files

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) said he thought “a hundred or more” House Republicans could vote to release the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Host Jonathan Karl said, “President Trump fought long and hard to prevent your discharge petition from going through. You won that battle. Now what happens? How many Republicans in the House follow your lead and defy the president on this?”

Massie said, “I think we could have a deluge of Republicans, a hundred or more. I hope to get a veto-proof majority on this legislation when it comes up for a vote. The president’s been saying this is a hoax. He has been saying that for months. He now decided to investigate a hoax. If it’s a hoax, I have another concern about these investigations that he has announced. If they have ongoing investigations in certain areas, those documents can’t be released. So this might be a big smokescreen, these investigations, to open up a bunch of them as a last-ditch effort to prevent the release of the Epstein files.”

Karl said, “It is extraordinary to hear him demand an investigation and only mention Democrats, only mention his political opponents. But you’re saying he doesn’t really want any investigation. He wants to prevent the release. Why does he want to prevent this? What is he afraid of?”

Massie said, “You know, I have never said that these files will implicate Donald Trump. I really don’t think that they will. I think he is trying to protect a bunch of rich and powerful friends, billionaires, donors to his campaign, friends in his social circles. That’s my operating theory on why he is trying so hard to keep these files closed.”

