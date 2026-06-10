‘They Need to Stop’: Dodgers Ripped for Pandering to Trans with ‘Cuck Hat’

Monday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Pride Month merchandising.

Marlow said, “The Dodgers had a hat, not just with the whole rainbow flag on, but they had a even the pink and blue. So they did the trans flag for the Dodgers.”

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

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